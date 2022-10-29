The construction of an outdoor gym funded through donations and old drinks cans is due to start in a few days’ time.

Groundwork at the former bowling green on Stamford Recreation Ground will start on Monday, November 14, helping to fulfil a dream of Frank Newbon Ltd signwriter Stewart Jackson.

He organised a fundraising drive that raised more than £41,000 from individuals, businesses and grants, and £3,000 of which was from old drinks cans, many collected by Neil McIvor and the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers.

The bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground will be transformed from mid-November

Once groundwork is done, several pieces of gym equipment will be installed.

The litter pickers will continue to collect cans and have special bins around town for this purpose.