A bowler-hatted legend who lived a century ago is set to leave a modern legacy for his community.

Frank Newbon is well-known to many people on Facebook as the cheery icon of Stamford’s history, overseeing daily posts of old photos and reminiscences on his ‘History of Stamford’ page.

Now the page’s founder wants to give something back as a ‘thank you’ for the support received, and is doing this by breathing life into a disused area of Stamford Recreation Ground. His proposal is to put several items of outdoor gym equipment on the former bowling green, which has been locked up for several years.

The former bowling green will become an outdoor gym. Inset, Frank Newbon

Coun Dave Dorson, who chairs Stamford Town Council amenities committee, has received details of the proposal and says it has been welcomed by members of the committee.

“We were approached by the founder of Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford a couple of years ago about the potential of putting an under-fives football pitch on the unused space, but when we looked at the measurements the area was just a bit too small.

“The outdoor gym was put forward as an alternative, and is something seen to work at Rutland Water.

The former bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground

“Now we are looking at suppliers of outdoor gym equipment and designs.”

Stamford Town Council gave its agreement in principle to the project on Tuesday, and planning approval will not be needed from the district council.

The founder of Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford is keen to ‘keep up the mystique’ of Frank Newbon’s identity, and will be channelling donations through a Crowdfunder web page.

Frank Newbon

It is estimated the equipment - a ‘big gym rig’ in the centre with half a dozen smaller pieces around the outside - will cost about £25,000. There will also be public liability insurance costs.

Installation is pencilled in for this winter, with the outdoor gym scheduled to open in the new year.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk