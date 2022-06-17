An outdoor gym project has hit its fundraising target - but the man behind it wants to people push on a little further to add some children’s equipment too.

Frank Newbon’s Outdoor Gym will turn the former bowling green on Stamford Recreation Ground into a free facility for residents and visitors.

So far people have given £33,000 through individual donations, fundraising schemes and grants. Stamford Town Council backs the project, and businesses, including Stamford’s Waitrose, have made substantial donations.

The bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground is earmarked for an outdoor gym

Pride of Stamford Litter Picker Neil McIvor encouraged people to collect old drink cans for recycling, which has alone raised £2,000.

Stewart Jackson, who is coordinating the outdoor gym fundraising effort, said: “The support has been amazing and people have been generous in their donations.

“We have enough now to buy the adult gym equipment and have it installed, which would take about eight weeks.

“But it makes sense to push on and raise £7,000 more to buy some equipment for under-11s too, and have this installed at the same time.”

Stewart, a sign maker and print supplier, hopes people will donate “a couple of pounds each” and that other businesses might also make a contribution.

To complement the gym equipment, Stewart is arranging for some benches around the edge of the gym, and litter bins.

The gym will be enclosed by fences - already in place - and will be unlocked early and locked up at night, to avoid vandalism or misuse.