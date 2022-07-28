Home   News   Article

Idea for outdoor stage at St Michael's Church in Stamford High Street

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 28 July 2022

People could watch live entertainment from tiered seating in Stamford’s Ironmonger Street, if an imaginative plan is taken up.

A temporary stage could be put up in front of St Michael’s Church tower in High Street, according to Stamford councillor Richard Cleaver.

For the audience, seats could be put along Ironmonger Street, which has a natural slope towards High Street, creating an outdoor auditorium.

