A mother has been left overwhelmed by an outpouring of support after the sudden death of her five-year-old son.

Benedict Blythe, a Barnack Primary School pupil, died suddenly on Wednesday (December 1).

The day after the tragedy, his mum, Helen, shared the news on her social media channels, which were inundated with comments from people showing their support.

Benedict Blythe, 5, who died on Wednesday (December 1)

She said: "I posted the tweet just because I woke up the morning after, and the world was still turning.

"It felt like the world should know about him, and see him, and understand that the worst of all things had happened.

"I thought maybe 10 or 20 people would like the picture, I don’t have a big Twitter following and don’t use it all that often, but I just felt like I needed people to know and to see him."

Currently, more than 752,000 people have liked the photo and there's over 50,000 comments from people offering condolences and sharing their stories.

"There are messages of comfort and support, but there are also the stories and photos and faces of all those other children who should be seen and whose names should be spoken and whose stories should be heard," said Helen.

"Nothing helps, but this has helped us a little.

"You look for the tiniest sparks of good in this, and that he gave voice to all of those others is a beautiful thing, and something he would have liked.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to raise funds for the things Benedict loved: Barnack Primary School and The Fenland Light Railway.

"In his memory we’re asking for donations for the two things he loved most, for his school so that his friends can all benefit and learn, and get support and for Fenland Light Railway, where we passed so many very happy hours," said Helen.

More than £20,000 has been raised so far. An initial target of £1,000 was set.

Helen described Benedict as a 'warm and happy' boy who would 'do anything for anyone'.

"He was always so quick to smile, and laugh, and he was so funny," said Helen. "He was sharp, and saw through nonsense, but he’d point it out with a grin."

To make a donation to the fundraising page, click here.