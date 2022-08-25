Pupils at a secondary school are celebrating a good clutch of GCSE results despite a disrupted past couple of years of learning.

Victoria Lloyd, headteacher of Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, Stamford, said: “I am incredibly proud. Our pupils really have excelled.

“As much as we put into online learning, it is not the same as being taught in the classroom and so for this year group to have done so well is even more of an achievement.”

Charlie Buckley and Wenzeng Qin

Charlie Buckley received 9s across the board in his subjects and said he was surprised to clinch top grades in English literature and English language, considering his strength is maths and sciences. He will be studying for his A-levels at Bourne Grammar, starting next month.

Holly Knight is heading to Harington School in Oakham to study for her A-levels, after receiving the grades she needed at Stamford Welland Academy.

She said: “I am feeling a lot better now - I was so nervous!

Holly Knight (58880931)

“I am definitely surprised at my grades but I am also proud of myself.”

Fellow pupil Molly Beaty said she was 'shocked' to receive the grades to be able to study at Eastern School of Performing Arts in St Peter's Hill, Stamford.

“I am really over the moon with my results. I was not expecting it at all,” she said.

Molly Beaty (58880907)

Lewis North, Ben Doyle and Sam Clarke

Charlie Buckley and Wenzeng Qin compare results

