A hedge has become so overgrown people are being forced into the road to pass it.

Phil Archer complained to Lincolnshire County Council at the end of June that the path on the north side of Uffington Road, Stamford, needed cutting back.

Having witnessed a man having to ride his mobility scooter one-handed while pushing back foliage, Phil is worried someone will be hit by a vehicle if trimming doesn’t take place soon.

Phil Archer. Behind him the overgrowth blocks the path

He logged the problem on the council online portal, FixMyStreet on July 12, and was told by Lincolnshire County Council ‘enforcement action’ would be taking place.

On Friday last week the county council said the hedge is the responsibility of Stamford Town Council because it borders their allotments.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg, clerk to Stamford Town Council, confirmed this was the case and said trimming is a priority that would begin on or after September 1 to allow any nesting birds to fledge.

Phil Archer on the widest part of the path. Behind him the overgrowth means it tapers to nothing

But Phil believes waiting another two weeks or more is not the best policy.

He said: “I know the council is up against it but the excuse they gave – that birds might be nesting – didn’t seem to hold much common sense. They need to get their priorities right.”

The path is now so overgrown that in two places anyone walking would need to push through stems and leaves to get by, or walk in the road.

“It’s not fair on people, particularly parents with prams or buggies,” added Phil, who has lived in Uffington for 23 years.

The same stretch of road in March this year. Photo: Google

Barrie Brown, chairman of Uffington Parish Council said a lot of village residents walk into Stamford and some use mobility scooters.

He added: “Some of us also cycle into town and use the path as much as possible because it is safer than the main road.

“I would like the path to become a shared cycleway and pedestrian path but the answer we have been given in the past about this is that there is a lack of funding.

A tree in the middle of the path is another issue for people on mobility scooters or with children in buggies and prams

“It’s a shame, because there is a cycle path between Market Deeping and Langtoft, and one between Thurlby and Bourne, and these seem no wider than the path between Stamford and Uffington.”

The road past the allotments is within a 50mph speed limit and although about three metres of path width is clear of growth at the allotments entrance, it narrows to a few inches on the approach to Stamford.

