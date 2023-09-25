A slot on a popular daytime television show has helped a farm-based distillery land orders from as far as Canada and Norway.

Drinks specialist Olivier Ward selected gin made by Mallard Point for his slot on Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch promoting autumnal drinks.

Andy and Fi Beamish, who run the vineyard and distillery at Church Farm, near Essendine, were asked to send in their Pinot Noir Gin which Olivier mixed in a cocktail.

Andy and Fi Beamish launched Mallard Point in 2012

Drinks specialist Olivier also discussed Mallard Point’s sustainability aspects, notably the return and reuse scheme for its aluminium bottles.

“It was thrilling to get the invite from Channel 4 and to hear the panel say the cocktail using our pinot noir was the nicest,” said Andy.

“Since then we have had all sorts of requests to supply, including shops in Guernsey, Canada and Norway. It went crazy.”

Malllard Point's gin was showcased on TV by drinks specialist Olivier Ward. Photo courtesy of Sunday Brunch

It has been a busy few months for the Rutland business which was launched in 2019.

There was more recognition for self-taught Fi, who runs the distillery, when her London Dry Gin was awarded a Masters Medal in the London Dry category at the industry-leading Global Gin Masters awards.

It adds to a growing collection, with two medals picked up at the International Wine and Spirit (IWSC) Awards earlier this year.

The London Dry won the highest accolade for its category at the Masters awards

Mallard Point's London Dry gin has now won four highly-regarded industry awards

Mallard Point is also in a shortlist of six for a global award – the Green Spirit Initiative Trophy – run by the IWSC which will be announced next month.

“There are probably three main sets of awards internationally and we have done pretty well in two of them,” Andy said.

Another landmark moment was celebrated this summer when the first wines grown and made at the vineyard were launched.

Self-taught Fi runs the distillery at Church Farm

It takes up to four years to get a first crop of grapes while the vines take time to establish.

The Semi Sparkling Pet Nat was made from the 2021 vintage, while a still Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and a Pinot Meunier came from 2022.

All were debuted at the Barnsdale Artisan Fair, and then the Burghley Fine Food Fair in August.

“That was the big dream when this thing started and you have to be patient,” said Andy.

“We didn't want to just put something out for the sake of it. It has to be right, so we waited a little bit longer, and it’s just flown out.

“It’s also given us a chance to see if our bottle return scheme works, and it has kept our postie really busy.”

To cap off another busy year, Mallard Point will take in its third harvest in October and next weekend opens its doors for the Rutland Food and Drink Festival.

Andy and Fi are hosting a Grape Grazing Festival on Saturday, September 30 from 2pm to 8pm featuring wine, gin cocktails, food and live music.

“We’ve had a great response to our tours and tastings, and we wanted an opportunity to show the vineyard off in all its glory while there are grapes on the vines.”