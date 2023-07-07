A dog walker has defended his right to exercise his pets on a public tennis court.

It follows calls from Stamford Town Council to extend the dog exclusion zone at the Recreation Ground.

Dogs are currently banned from the enclosed children’s play area but the council has asked for restrictions to be extended to include the tennis courts, skate park and bowling green.

Stamford Recreation Ground

Resident Dominic Glazebrook spoke against the proposal at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday, when members were taking a first look at the plan.

He said: “There is no problem with the tennis courts apart from that invented by Stamford Town Council.

“Many people use the tennis courts for dog walking, football players use them, and people play music all day and night on them.”

Last week a member of the public urged Stamford Town Council to take action over the misuse of the tennis courts. Malcolm Howdle described the situation as “an accident waiting to happen” because the dogs are “not under control”.

The proposal to extend the dog exclusion zone is being considered as part of a wider review of Public Space Protection Orders, which give the council the power to fine people over issues such as antisocial behaviour, dog fouling and alcohol problems.

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), who represents Stamford on the town and district councils, told the committee: “This measure has been taken due to a particular individual allowing their dog to walk in the tennis courts even though it has been requested that no dog walking is allowed.”

Mr Glazebrook responded: “I am that dog owner and I refuse to leave the courts because Stamford Town Council has no legal right to ask me to do so.

“If I’m not allowed to exercise my dogs, it’s to my detriment because I like to exercise them on the courts just as people like to play football and tennis there.”

Committee members voted to move forward with a four-week consultation on the proposal. It will also consider whether a new order should be introduced to combat nuisance vehicles along Bath Row and Station Road car park in Stamford.

A final decision will be made by the council’s cabinet. If the orders are approved, anyone breaking the rules will face a £100 fine from the council’s neighbour enforcement officers.