Owners of Anand Shoes in Stamford seek to live over the shop

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 06:00, 06 December 2019

The owners of Anand Shoes of Stamford have applied for planning permission to renovate and modernise the flat above their shop at 8 St Mary’s Street.

Mr and Mrs Manish Chavda need listed building consent for the work as the property is Grade II listed.

Their planning application to South Kesteven District Council said the flat above, where they would live, “has had limited use and fallen in to disrepair”.

Manish and Radhika (23447174)
As reported previously, the couple opened their new premises over the summer.

