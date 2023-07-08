Members of an art club will meet to paint a portrait of the mayor of Stamford.

Andy Croft will pose for members of Welland Valley Art Society at Stamford Arts Centre Gallery between 10am and 1pm on Friday, July 14.

Once the paintings of the mayor are completed, he will choose his favourite, which will be framed and hung.

Mayor Andy Croft

People can drop in t and chat with the artists, see them at work and find out more about their group.

The long-established society is looking for new and younger members to join and take part in their events.

By Hannah Walker