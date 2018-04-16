Pair suffer life-threatening injuries after collision on A1 at Wittering

Have your say

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision on the A1 northbound at Wittering on Saturday (April 14).

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital after the collision involving one vehicle occurred around 6am.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene.

The A1 was closed near Tinwell and a diversion was put in place.

Traffic was diverted from the A1 onto the A47 up to Collyweston and back onto the A1 at Stamford.

Lincolnshire County Council’s highway’s department and the police set up road closures and diversions.

The southbound carriageway was also closed for a short time at 7.30am to allow the air ambulance to land and it reopened at 9.30am.

The northbound A1 closure was lifted at approximately 2.30pm.