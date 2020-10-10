Home   News   Article

Former apprentice candidate Marianne Rawlins, owner of Bradley Risk Management, sees business change for the better

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 10 October 2020

While some businesses have been negatively effected by the coronavirus pandemic Marianne Rawlins’ business, Bradley Risk Management, has changed for the better.

Marianne, who is originally from Orange County in southern California, has been running her risk management consultancy from Stamford since she moved here in 2017.

Last year Marianne fought for the top spot in the BBC show The Apprentice in a bid to secure a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar to help expand her business. Unfortunately she was ‘fired’ before the end of the series.

