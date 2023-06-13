An author hopes to ignite children’s passion for nature with a new book about the Rutland panther.

Copies of Oncar’s Adventure at Rutland Water were flying off the shelves at its official launch on Saturday.

Writer Tracey Dene Powell was joined by cast members of the audio book and county dignitaries for the unveiling at Sykes Lane, Rutland Water.

Tracey Dene Powell at the launch of her children's book, Oncar's Adventure at Rutland Water

She said: “We had a wonderful reception. I think this will be something positive for the county of Rutland. I hope it will encourage families to visit Rutland Water and be used in schools to teach children about nature.”

The book tells the story of the Rutland panther as he travels around the reservoir meeting various creatures and learning about nature, friendship and loyalty. It was developed with former teacher Bob Sheridan and adapted using feedback from pupils at Langham Primary School.

Whissendine couple David and Jean Penny have purchased copies for every primary school in Rutland.

It is available to buy at Rutland Water (Sykes Lane and Egleton), Whissendine village shop and Walkers Bookshop in Oakham and Stamford. Proceeds from all sales will go towards providing copies for schools in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

Tracey will host a book signing at Walkers Bookshop in High Street, Oakham, on Saturday, July 1 at 10.30am.