A new audio book aims to encourage readers to appreciate the natural world around them.

Tracey Dene Powell has been working with schoolchildren and staff at Rutland Water to develop her new story, Oncar's Adventure at Rutland Water.

It tells the story of the Rutland panther as he travels around the reservoir meeting various creatures and learning about nature, friendship and loyalty.

Illustrator Kevin Becken, author Tracey Dene Powell and sponsors Jean Penny and David Penny show off Oncar's Adventure At Rutland Water

The story will be available as a free audio download and is accompanied by a physical book which will be available to buy locally.

Whissendine couple David and Jenny Penny have also agreed to purchase copies for every primary school in the county, which are due to be delivered next week.

Tracey, from Whissendine, said: “This project is by far the most rewarding thing I have ever done. To know that my book is going to reach and inspire so many children is the most wonderful feeling.

“My vision is to inspire young minds to develop a love for nature. When love and inspiration meet, magic happens.”

Tracey worked on her book with pupils from Langham Primary School and Jonny Young, the visitor services manager at Rutland Water.

Headteacher Diane Rowland said: “Being involved in this project has been so exciting. The local theme raised the children's interest from the start and as children have such an innate interest in nature, we knew we were onto a winner in terms of engagement.”

The audiobook is available online.

A launch event will take place at Sykes Lane information centre on Saturday, June 10 at 2.30pm. The book will be available to buy at the centre and also through Rutland primary schools for £7.99.

Visitors to Rutland Water will also be able to follow in the panther’s footsteps thanks to a signed trail.