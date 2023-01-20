Parking permits for town residents are becoming 'virtual' rather than being displayed in vehicle windscreens.

As Stamford residents' current on-street parking permits expire, they can apply for a new one for the continued price of £50 a year.

Instead of having to display a paper permit in the vehicle, details of the new permits will be stored on parking wardens' handheld machines.

Paper permits are being phased out in Stamford

The paper permits will continue to be valid until the date shown on them.

Lincolnshire County Council will be running the new, virtual parking permit scheme rather than South Kesteven District Council, which issued the previous paper permits.

Those eligible will also continue to be able to have up to two vehicles registered to their account, and this will continue to operate as before - they will be permitted to have only one of these vehicles at a time parked in the relevant streets covered by the scheme.

Like the district council before it, Lincolnshire County Council will provide visitor parking vouchers to people eligible for the residents' parking permits. These are also going 'virtual' and are £1 per voucher and can be purchased in books of five or 10 vouchers.

People with visitor vouchers bought from South Kesteven District Council have six months to use them.

To apply for a virtual permit people can register at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/parking/parking-enforcement/4

Those applying will need to upload a digital copy of their vehicle proof of ownership document.