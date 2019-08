A Rutland-based business that sells cards, homeware and gifts is setting up a temporary shop in Stamford's White Stuff clothing store.

Paper Plane is an online seller based in Exton in Rutland and was founded by Laura Harvey and Jack Thorpe.

The pop-up shop, open from 9am to 5.30pm from this Friday (August 9), will include a range that includes vegan soaps and solid shampoo bars.