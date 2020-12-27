A paper boy who took time off to self-isolate has been told not to come back to his morning round.

Keenan Latimer, 15, has been delivering newspapers in Stamford for about two years but after coronavirus cases at his school forced him to self-isolate on three occasions for a week at a time, he was told not to come back.

As well as having taken 14 days off work because of self-isolation suggested by Bourne Grammar School following Covid-19 cases, Keenan had two days’ illness and a punctured bike tyre, which also put him out of action for two days.