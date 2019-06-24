Stamford was shining in the sun as the stunning Parade of Floats brought the town alive to kick off the 40th Stamford Festival in spectacular style.

Around 20 colourful and lively floats took to the streets on Saturday (June 22) afternoon where a large and enthusiastic crowd cheered them as they made their way from The Recreation Ground, through the town centre and back to The Rec.

The theme this year was parades through the decades and the floats, walking groups and decorated vehicles did not disappoint as they were led by the Stamford Brass.

Gallery1

Best overall float went to the Danish Invader that celebrated the 1980s with a disco, 1990s with princesses, 2000s with World Book Day before ending with the 2012 Olympics.

Malcolm Sargent had a 1980s neon theme and cheerleading which won them the festival director’s award and Stamford Pantomime Players took the special merit award with their pantomimes through the decades.

There were also awards for CS Ellis with their Secret Garden float, Stamford Litter Pickers, Friends of Rutland and Stamford Theatre Group and the Peterborough Area Down’s Syndrome Group for their Lion King float.

The Phoenix Belles celebrated burlesque through the ages and Stamford Junior School had a time machine theme.

Mick Bradford, from CS Ellis, also marked 40 years of driving floats in the parade.

David Skinner, 62, from Stamford, said: “We’ve been coming for years and it’s nice to see it making a comeback.

“It’s a nice event with nice weather.

“It’s lovely to see the kids and my own children took part in it years ago.

“They were on a float and it’s nice to see the other kids on the floats.

“The parade is just a nice family event.”

Ruth, 80 from Barnack, said: “It’s a lovely event and I’m so glad it’s a lovely sunny day.

“There’s a lot of people here and lots of children which is lovely.

“It’s good to get people out and see things live.”

Carryll Reid, 62, from Stamford, said: “I’ve been coming here, weather dependent, for about the last 30 years.

“It’s stayed the same really but it’s still a really good day out.

“It brings the town together.”

Paul Cundy, president of the Stamford and District Kiwanis, who organised the Parade of Floats, said: “We were really pleased with how the day turned out.

“What was really pleasing was that there were so many new organisations and clubs taking part with floats and performing in the arena.

“I think we had a record crowd this year - it certainly appeared more than what we had in previous years.

“Overall, we made £2,700 which is the best since 2004 and will go to good causes in the Stamford area.

“Thanks should go to the people who decorated the lorries, to CS Ellis, to the RAF, to the sea cadets, to Stamford Town Council, to South Kesteven District Council for their help with road closures and the vendors who came along.

“We’d also like to thank the parents and the supporters of the clubs for giving up their time to decorate the floats which were really impressive as always.”

More photos are available to view and https:/www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/p190400751 to purchase them.

Check our pictures from Rock on the Rec too.