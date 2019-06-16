This year is the 40th anniversary for the Parade of Floats and Stamford Kiwanis are planning for a major celebration of the parade on Saturday, June 22, through the streets of Stamford.

To celebrate the event’s major birthday the theme for this year’s parade will be Festival Parades through the Decades reflecting the changing nature of our life in Stamford since the 1970’s.

The parade is organised by Stamford and District Kiwanis and Andy Totten from the group is keen to hear more from people who took part in past events.

Gallery1

He said: “If you took part in any of the early parades let us know of your experiences. Send us any photos you might have of the day so we can add to the history.

“We are sure there are parents and children out there in Stamford who will have enjoyed the fun over the years.”

During the parade, spectators can expect to see floats, walking groups and decorated vehicles all led by the Stamford Town Brass Band as they are judged by the experts outside Browne’s Hospital.

Come along to show your support for the parade and be part of your local community.

Activities are on the Recreation Ground from midday until 5pm, including a funfair, stalls and a display arena.

The parade itself starts at the Recreation Ground playing field at 1pm and winds its way through town, including along Broad Street, arriving back at the Rec around 3pm.

This year’s parade theme gives local groups the opportunity to display their skills and parade organisers hope to have a good attendance from the RAF as well as other community groups, clubs, businesses and schools so there will be plenty of variety in the floats.

There is also a planned flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight during the parade, a fantastic

sight!

More details are on www.stamfordkiwanis.org.uk if you want to know more or would like to take part.

Or e-mail: parade.stamfordkiwanis@gmail.com