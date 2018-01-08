Paranoid Stamford man commits suicide

A Stamford man hanged himself after suffering from paranoia.

Stephen Chadwick died aged 56 at his North Street home on November 23, an inquest at Boston Coroner’s Court on Friday heard.

Mr Chadwick’s body was found by his girlfriend Charlotte Darroch. He left a suicide note in the hallway outside the ground floor room which read ‘Please don’t come in, I’m sorry’.

In a statement which was read at the inquest Mrs Darroch said Mr Chadwick was a “fun-filled person” but had told her he had “a weight on his chest due to things that had happened during his life which affected him”.

A report from East Midlands Ambulance Service stated that Mr Chadwick was suffering from paranoia which took over him.

Mrs Darroch said her partner was troubled by a planning application put in by his neighbour for a window that would overlook his house and garden.

She said he thought his friends owed him money when they didn’t and wanted to take people to court.

She added that these “negative things had completely overwhelmed him”.

The inquest heard Mr Chadwick had received counselling to help with the issues he was troubled by.

Coroner Paul Cooper recorded a verdict of suicide.

n Samaritans offer FREE round the clock, confidential support to anyone that wants to talk through their problems, which could include relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job-related stress or study-related stress.

Call Samaritans on 116 123, calls are free from any phone, or visit www.samaritans.org to find out about the wide-ranging support on offer from Samaritans and other organisations.