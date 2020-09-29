Letters have been sent to thousands of parents across Lincolnshire and Rutland urging them to only book a coronavirus test for their child or children if they display very specific symptoms.

The appeal has been sent by deputy director of Public Health England Dr Susan Hopkins - who is also the interim chief medical officer of NHS Test & Trace - and Professor Viv Bennett, chief nurse and director of maternity and early years.

Parents are being urged to only take their child for a test if they display very specific symptoms associated with coronavirus

The pair write: "Every time a test is used inappropriately, a person with COVID-19 symptoms may miss out on getting tested".