The theft of around half the lead on the roof of a village church has left parishioners 'devastated.'

The lead theft at the Church of St Stephen in Careby is believed to have happened late on the night of Sunday July 28 and into the early hours of the following day when it was raining heavily.

Church warden Emma Isaac said: "The lead was taken from the main roof, at considerable height and which is not visible from the ground.

Careby Church with scaffolding for protection (14909815)

"Fortunately little damage was done to the church itself but without the lead the roof is not water tight and there have been some leaks

Emergency repairs are underway and the church will soon have a temporary roof until it is replaced by a lead alternative."

Emma continued: "The impact of the theft is devastating for our small rural church which is there for everyone in the parish. It is such an important part of our community who works so hard on its upkeep."

Our next Service on Sunday 19th August at 9am will go head as usual, with teas and coffees in church after the service and all are welcome.

Emma added: "We are continuing to work closely with Lincolnshire Police and urge everyone to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity in our villages and around local churches."

Lincolnshire Police said around half the lead from the church roof was reported stolen.

A spokesman confirmed police are investigating and asks for people with information to ring 101 and quote incident 391 of August 4, the date the theft was reported to them.

The spokesman added: "If anyone sees any suspicious activity at the Church please report it to us, no matter how insignificant it might seem."

The theft at St Stephen's adds to a growing roll-call of thefts at other churches.

Early in June, heartless thieves struck All Saints Church in Dunby, talking almost half the lead from the church roof. Fortunately, there was no damage.

St Margaret of Antioch Church in Braceborough - known as St Margaret’s - was targeted during May 9-10. In April, churches to fall victim included All Saints Church in Elton, St Mary's in Wansford and North Witham St Mary's. The Church of St Lawrence of Rome in Tallington was hit in March.