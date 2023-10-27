Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Parking spaces in Bath Row, Stamford, to close for repairs by Lincolnshire County Council

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 27 October 2023
 | Updated: 14:38, 27 October 2023

Several town parking spaces will be out of use while repairs take place.

Lincolnshire County Council will tomorrow (Saturday, October 28) resurface some of the parking bays in Bath Row, Stamford.

About 95 square metres of patching is due to be carried out near the Meadows.

Several parking bays at the Meadows will close for resurfacing
Several parking bays at the Meadows will close for resurfacing

The first seven parking spaces, including part of the path, will be out of use while the work takes place.

The repairs are due to take a day but are weather dependent.

Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE