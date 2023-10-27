Several town parking spaces will be out of use while repairs take place.

Lincolnshire County Council will tomorrow (Saturday, October 28) resurface some of the parking bays in Bath Row, Stamford.

About 95 square metres of patching is due to be carried out near the Meadows.

The first seven parking spaces, including part of the path, will be out of use while the work takes place.

The repairs are due to take a day but are weather dependent.