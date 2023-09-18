A parkland and adventure playground will be closed because of high winds.

Burghley House, near Stamford, has announced the house, gardens, adventure playarea, all its facilities and the wider parkland will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday (September 19 and 20) due to the Met Office forecasting high winds.

Gusts of to 40mph are forecast but currently there is no weather warning in place for the area.

Burghley House near Stamford

Anyone with tickets booked for Burghley House will be contacted directly.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding,” said a statement posted on Burghley House’s social media channels.

The park is expected to reopen on Thursday, following a safety check.