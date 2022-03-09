An MP has accused the company behind a proposed solar farm of "infiltrating the country with Uyghur blood labour”.

Speaking in Westminster Hall today (Wednesday, March 9), Alicia Kearns (Con - Rutland) said the Mallard Pass Solar Farm posed the risk of "tainted supply lines" of solar panels manufactured in China.

The 2,000-acre development on the Rutland and Lincolnshire border is proposed by Canadian Solar and its partner firm Windel Energy.

MP Alicia Kearns spoke in Westminster Hall

“Canadian Solar is a company that is seeking to infiltrate our country with Uyghur blood labour,” said Mrs Kearns.

“This is the company proposing to build in Rutland.

“They are putting Uyghur people into concentration camps and using them to build solar panels and I will not see these installed in Rutland.

“We will be delivering a petition to parliament."

She added that a national policy is needed on solar farms.

“We need to make sure we do not have tainted supply lines and we make sure we protect our natural environment and ability to feed our people," she added.

Stamford and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con) agreed a national infrastructure strategy was needed and said Mallard Pass plans were causing a “tremendous amount of concern for local people”.

He said the response from the developers to his queries “has been unconvincing”.

“They have done little to address the concerns of my constituents,” he said, telling the debate they were “relying on statutory requirements”.

He said the planning inspectorate needed to fully take into account residents' concerns, saying they had so far “been left disillusioned”.

Sir John Hayes (Con - Deepings) said new solar farms were often proposed on land that would be better used for food production.

"Until we have solar panels on every building there should be none on fields at all,” he said, adding: "No solar park, or industrial wind turbine, could pass any test of beauty except the most perverse and corrupted one,” he said.

“It is right that we consider renewables but not on any terms at any cost.”

A first-stage public consultation on Mallard Pass took place last year with a second consultation to be held in the next few weeks.

Because it is so large, the proposal is bypassing the local planning system and will be decided by the government planning inspector.

If permitted, Mallard Pass will be constructed no earlier than 2024.