The central area of Burghley Park will close from next week ahead of a month of preparation for the annual horse trials.

The parkland near Stamford will be partially shut from Monday (July 31) to allow for the set-up of the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, which take place from Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3.

It will reopen on Friday, September 15 after the site is cleared following the event.

Burghley Park Closure Map 2023

The restricted area will be clearly signposted at key points in the park.

Defender Burghley Horse Trials event director, Martyn Johnson, said: “In order to meet health and safety regulations, we are required to close the central area of the park to pedestrians and unauthorised vehicles during the event build and breakdown period.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and would like to thank local residents and visitors for their understanding during the partial closure.”

Burghley House, the gardens, the adventure playground and visitor car park will remain open as normal and can be accessed via the main visitor entrance at Pilsgate Lodges in Barnack Road.

A temporary pedestrian route will be in place from Monday to provide access on foot to Burghley House from Stamford through the parkland from the Station Gate and Bottle Lodge entrances.

The signposted route around the perimeter of the closed area will be open daily from 7am to 8pm.