Parts of Burghley Park near Stamford will close from tomorrow (Monday, August 1) while preparations are made for the Burghley Horse Trials.

On Tuesday a signposted walkway will be open between 7am and 8pm to allow people to still visit Burghley House and gardens.

This will continue to be in place after the trials finish, while event equipment is removed. The park will be back to normal by September 16.

Parts of Burghley Park will be closed while Burghley Horse Trials is set up and dismantled. Photo: David Pearson 2019

Access to Burghley House and gardens will remain unaffected from the main Pilsgate Lodge entrance in Barnack Road, and access to the lower park from the Station Gates in Barnack Road will be unaffected up to the cattle grid.

Event director, Martyn Johnson said: “To meet health and safety regulations, we are required to close the central area of the park to pedestrians and unauthorised vehicles for a four-week period.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and would like to thank local residents and visitors for their understanding.”

Burghley Horse Trials will take place from Thursday, September 1, finishing on Sunday, September 4. It follows a two-year gap due to covid.