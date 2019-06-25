Members of a town group met for a midsummer party at one of the oldest buildings in the area.

Stamford Civic Society, which aims to conserve the town's built history, invited members and guests to its social evening in the grounds of the 12th century St Leonard's Priory off Priory Road last Friday evening.

Chairman Jim Mason said: "Many people have said it's a pity that the priory isn't used more, and it is a lovely backdrop for an event."

Gallery1

It was the chance for members to reflect on some of the projects the society has been involved in during the past year, including providing the external lighting of St Michael's Church in the town centre and before that the renovation of the churchyard, and with the clearing of the Millstream.

In future, the society is looking to conserve the gatehouse on the edge of the Stamford Hospital site, and improve 'the bastion' on the corner of West Street near Waitrose.

"We are also involved in the Stamford Georgian Festival at the end of September, and will be giving a presentation on Stamford as an old coaching route, the history of transport in the town and on associated buildings such as The George Hotel," Jim added.