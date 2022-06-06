Home   News   Article

Jubilee street party for residents of St George's and St Mary's in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 15:25, 06 June 2022
 | Updated: 15:25, 06 June 2022

St George's Church provided some welcome shelter for street party-goers in Stamford.

Residents of St George's Square, St George's Street and St Mary's Street, were invited to the event on Sunday to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

Music played, people brought food, and former Stamford Poet Laureate Camilla McLean read a poem set to the tune of Gilbert and Sullivan's 'Model of a modern major-general'.

Some of the party-goers in St George's Church. Photo: John Smith
Among the guests were Rina Tomash and Alex Palii from Ukraine, who are living with a host in St Mary's Street. They had made fairy cakes decorated in red, white and blue, and in the blue and yellow Ukrainian colours.

John Smith, who lives in St George's Square, brought photos taken around Stamford at previous jubilees and took a new one at the party.

Ukrainian guests Alex Palii and Rina Tomash with the cakes they made - some decorated with red, white and blue and some in Ukrainian colours
People from the neighbourhood got together
The church was decorated with flags
People brought big plates of food to share
The event was attended by all ages
