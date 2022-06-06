St George's Church provided some welcome shelter for street party-goers in Stamford.

Residents of St George's Square, St George's Street and St Mary's Street, were invited to the event on Sunday to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

Music played, people brought food, and former Stamford Poet Laureate Camilla McLean read a poem set to the tune of Gilbert and Sullivan's 'Model of a modern major-general'.

Some of the party-goers in St George's Church. Photo: John Smith

Among the guests were Rina Tomash and Alex Palii from Ukraine, who are living with a host in St Mary's Street. They had made fairy cakes decorated in red, white and blue, and in the blue and yellow Ukrainian colours.

John Smith, who lives in St George's Square, brought photos taken around Stamford at previous jubilees and took a new one at the party.

Ukrainian guests Alex Palii and Rina Tomash with the cakes they made - some decorated with red, white and blue and some in Ukrainian colours

People from the neighbourhood got together

The church was decorated with flags

People brought big plates of food to share