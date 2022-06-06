Jubilee street party for residents of St George's and St Mary's in Stamford
St George's Church provided some welcome shelter for street party-goers in Stamford.
Residents of St George's Square, St George's Street and St Mary's Street, were invited to the event on Sunday to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.
Music played, people brought food, and former Stamford Poet Laureate Camilla McLean read a poem set to the tune of Gilbert and Sullivan's 'Model of a modern major-general'.
Among the guests were Rina Tomash and Alex Palii from Ukraine, who are living with a host in St Mary's Street. They had made fairy cakes decorated in red, white and blue, and in the blue and yellow Ukrainian colours.
John Smith, who lives in St George's Square, brought photos taken around Stamford at previous jubilees and took a new one at the party.