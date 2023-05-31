A party marked the 10th birthday of a group that formed to help people with learning disabilities live more fulfilling lives.

Vision Day Support, which meets at Stamford Cricket Club in Uffington Road, put on a barbecue, party food and games, face painting and a bouncy castle as part of its special anniversary celebrations.

The event attracted not only dozens of the group’s regular clients but also their family members, friends, staff and helpers.

Established by Tracie Barratt and Shelley Beesley, Vision Day Support stepped in when Lincolnshire County Council shifted away from providing activities for people with learning disabilities.

Instead, the group offers its support services, which are based around having fun, learning new skills and developing friendships and confidence.

Regular activities include gardening, toboganning, bowling and crafts, and donations from local groups, such as the Kiwanis, have helped expand the resources they have at the cricket club.