Austin Gold brings its 2019 tour to a close with a Christmas party at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 19:00, 13 December 2019

A band that has been tipped as one of the best live bands around, is bringing its 2019 tour to a close with a huge Christmas party at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday, December 14 from 7.30pm.

Austin Gold’s debut album reached number five in the Amazon pre-release chart and has since received consistent radio airplay. The band will be supported by Dead Reynolds.

Austin GoldPhoto: Paul England
Austin GoldPhoto: Paul England
