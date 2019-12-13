Austin Gold brings its 2019 tour to a close with a Christmas party at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday
Published: 19:00, 13 December 2019
A band that has been tipped as one of the best live bands around, is bringing its 2019 tour to a close with a huge Christmas party at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday, December 14 from 7.30pm.
Austin Gold’s debut album reached number five in the Amazon pre-release chart and has since received consistent radio airplay. The band will be supported by Dead Reynolds.
More by this authorJonathan Smith