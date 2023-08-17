Pupils from Stamford Endowed Schools achieved a 99 per cent pass rate in their A-level and Btec exams.

In total, 181 pupils studied for qualifications in 31 subjects, with 79 per cent achieving grades of A* to C.

The pass rate of 99.3 per cent, excluding the covid years, was the highest since 2016 at the school and this year 28 per cent of pupils achieved at least three A*/A grades or equivalent.

Most obtained their first choice university place.

Principal Will Phelan, said: “I am, as always, extremely proud of everything our Stamfordians have achieved and am excited for their future.

“All our pupils deserve congratulations for their hard work throughout their years in sixth form, but even more for their outstanding attitude and contribution to life at the school.”

He added: “I know our pupils are well set to take their next steps in life, whether at university, in apprenticeships, taking exciting gap years, or starting out in their careers. We wish all of our Stamfordians the very best.”

Courses pupils studied included computer science and AI, psychology with criminology, medicine, business management, law, and marine biology.

In a joint statement, head of Stamford High School Vicky Buckman and interim head of Stamford School Nick Davies said: “We are very pleased with today’s results, which show an uplift from 2019.

“The 2023 cohort studied remotely for their GCSEs and some of their A-level courses, as well as spending key social and academic development time at home.

“To perform in line with their peers from cohorts before the covid pandemic is very encouraging.

“Our pastoral team had a number of measures in place to support pupils through this tricky time, especially as pupils weren’t able to sit their GCSE examinations in person in 2021.

“These pupils have worked in exceptional circumstances and their hard work and tenacity should be applauded, whatever their results.

“We will support all of our pupils in whatever way they need advice, guidance and options following the results today.”

