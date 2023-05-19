A charity dance has raised more than £1,300 to help pay for children’s education.

Pat Gallagher, 88, has been fundraising for the Wajir Mission in North-East Kenya for 45 years.

And showing no sign of slowing her efforts this year, she arranged a community event on Friday last week at Borderville in Ryhall Road, Stamford, that filled the bar and dance floor.

Friends and fellow members of the community came along to catch up and enjoy the entertainment

A raffle drawn on the night with donated prizes proved a great way to bring in extra money, all of which will be used to help people who live in relative poverty.

The Wajir Mission is supported by members of the parish of St Mary and St Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church in Broad Street, and by the St Augustine’s School community in Kesteven Road.

After joining in with the dancing, which was backed by The James Joyce Band, Pat said: “It was such a good evening and I’m delighted with the numbers who came along to support it.

“My thanks and appreciation go to our parish priest, Canon Peter Vellacott, and to our energetic head teacher Tina Cox and the children.”

The venue was paid for by an anonymous donor and the band played for a reduced fee.

Pat, who lives in the town’s Emmanuel Road, has visited the Wajir Mission twice to meet the people it helps - mainly children and especially girls who otherwise would not attend school.

In the time Pat has been involved, the charity has created a thriving school for just under 100 pupils, and supplied two generations of children with books, writing materials, equipment and clothes.

Pat Gallagher, left, in the crowded Borderville bar before the dancing started

The mission’s main aim is to support children’s education but it also provides training and equipment for the community

The dance got people of all ages on their feet, having fun

Pat has visited the mission to see the work for herself

Pupils at St Augustine’s School learn about the mission’s work, fundraise for it, and have been in contact with pupils in Kenya.