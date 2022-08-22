Areas of Burghley Park near Stamford are closed ready for Burghley Horse Trials
Published: 12:27, 22 August 2022
A temporary path through Burghley Park near Stamford is now closed as preparations for a major event continue.
The path was established to keep people safe from traffic associated with the setting up for the Burghley horse Trials, which start on Thursday, September 1.
Now that route has been closed too until the parkland fully reopens after the trials have finished and been packed away, on Saturday, September 17.
Burghley has issued the following information:
- There will be no pedestrian through the parkland to Burghley House and Gardens until September 17
- The main visitor entrance (Pilsgate Lodge) will remain open for access to vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists entering from Barnack Road (B1443)
- The House and Gardens, The Orangery Restaurant and Garden Café will be open as normal until the beginning of Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, closing from September 1 and reopening from September 5
- Burghley Coffee Box, previously at Lion Bridge, has been re-located close to The Courtyard Shop and will open daily 9am to 4pm
- The Summer Fine Food Market will be on over August Bank Holiday Weekend (Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29)
- Access to the lower park using the Bottle Lodges and Station Gate will remain open