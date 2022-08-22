A temporary path through Burghley Park near Stamford is now closed as preparations for a major event continue.

The path was established to keep people safe from traffic associated with the setting up for the Burghley horse Trials, which start on Thursday, September 1.

Now that route has been closed too until the parkland fully reopens after the trials have finished and been packed away, on Saturday, September 17.

There will be limited access to Burghley Park from now until September 17

Burghley has issued the following information: