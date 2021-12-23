Formal complaint made against Lakeside Healthcare Stamford after patient made to wait outside in the cold
Published: 17:00, 23 December 2021
A formal complaint has been made against Lakeside Stamford GP surgery after a patient was made to wait outside for their appointment.
The 65-year-old, who attended the surgery because she was unwell, was told by a receptionist she could not wait indoors because she was not wearing a face covering.
The patient is medically exempt from wearing a face mask or covering.