Formal complaint made against Lakeside Healthcare Stamford after patient made to wait outside in the cold

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 23 December 2021

A formal complaint has been made against Lakeside Stamford GP surgery after a patient was made to wait outside for their appointment.

The 65-year-old, who attended the surgery because she was unwell, was told by a receptionist she could not wait indoors because she was not wearing a face covering.

The patient is medically exempt from wearing a face mask or covering.

