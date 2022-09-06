The number of patients registered at a GP surgery has fallen by 10 per cent in two years, according to NHS figures.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford lost a further 61 patients in July, with its patient numbers falling by 3,165 between July 2020 and 2022.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford runs the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road, having amalgamated its patient register with St Mary's Medical Centre, a building it still uses, and The Little Surgery, which is now closed.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford's Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

Although some patients may have left Lakeside due to relocation, many patients have taken the decision to register at neighbouring surgeries, such as Empingham or Wansford, which have both seen an increase in patients.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford currently ‘requires improvement’ according to a rating by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on June 1. It was previously rated lower as ‘inadequate’.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Cleaver, who represents Stamford, is 'concerned' that lessons need to be learnt by Lakeside.

He is set to write to the House of Commons Select Committee on Health about these.

A key issue he hopes to address is the creation of 'GP monopolies', where one company is the sole healthcare provider in a town.