Patients at Stamford Hospital get a special gift

Patients who were at Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital or Stamford Hospital this Christmas Day received a surprise gift from Santa, thanks to a special appeal launched by staff at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Staff members at the hospital worked closely with Santa to organise more than 600 gifts that were donated, collected and wrapped before they made their way to the patient’s beds ready for December 25.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse at the trust, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the local communities and would like to thank members of the local community, staff members, visitors and even patients, for their kind efforts and generous donations.”