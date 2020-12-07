Lakeside defends its system for making a doctor's appointment in Stamford
Published: 18:54, 07 December 2020
| Updated: 18:55, 07 December 2020
A GP surgery under fire for its phone system has defended the way it is offering appointments.
Lakeside Healthcare Stamford has been heavily criticised for the past year by patients who are fed up with waiting in 'telephone queues' to speak to a receptionist.
Several patients expressed renewed frustration in the past week because they were unable to make routine appointments at Sheepmarket Surgery in Stamford, operated by Lakeside Healthcare.