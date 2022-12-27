Home   News   Article

More than 100 patients left Lakeside Healthcare Stamford in November

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 27 December 2022

Thousands of patients have left a doctors' surgery in the past three years.

A further 107 patients left the register for Lakeside Healthcare Stamford in November bringing the total quitting since December 2019 to 3,269.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford currently requires improvement, according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which carries out inspections.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Stamford which is run by Lakeside Healthcare
It was reinspected by the CQC earlier this month but the results are yet to be published.

