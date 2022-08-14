A snapshot of feedback from patients registered at Lakeside Healthcare Stamford has revealed a level of improvement.

Two members of the Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group (PPG) visited the waiting room at Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road on Monday, to chat with patients about their most recent experience of getting in touch with the surgery.

James Kudlinski, from Tallington, said he phoned the surgery on Wednesday last week and was surprised to find himself immediately number two in the queue. This led to a face-to-face appointment with a GP on Monday morning.