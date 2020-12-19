The chairman of a patients' group which pushed to keep St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford open has expressed delight that it was announced yesterday it will continue to be used for health purposes.

Although Lakeside Healthcare, which runs GP services Stamford, didn't sign the lease Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust did, securing it for healthcare use.

Andrew Nebel, chairman of Stamford Lakeside Patient Participation Group thanked people for applying public pressure to keep St Mary's open, and for the "energetic involvement" of the Lincolnshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group.