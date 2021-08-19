A hospital boss has thanked patients ahead of the reopening of Stamford Hospital’s minor injuries unit on October 1.

The unit was closed temporarily due to clinical staff needed to be redeployed to work in other trust departments during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to support the emergency flow.

Phil Walmsley, chief operating officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to thank local residents for their patience while we have had to enforce this temporary closure of the minor injuries unit in Stamford.

Stamford Hospital main entrance

"We are now working towards reopening the service which I know will come as welcome news to many.”

Patients with minor illnesses need to continue to seek clinical assessment and advice from pharmacies and GPs.

Alternatively, patients can call NHS 111 for advice on accessing the most appropriate healthcare service for their needs or 999 where there is a life threatening emergency.