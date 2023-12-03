Following its recent drop-in sessions at Oakham and Uppingham, Healthwatch Rutland has announced a series of new dates.

• December 6, 10am-midday – Ketton Library

• December 11, 10am-1pm – Greetham Community Centre – Dementia Awareness Event

• December 14, 10am-midday – Ryhall Library

• January 12, 10.30am-midday – Chater Lodge Community Coffee Morning

Healthwatch Rutland is the public’s NHS health and social care champion.

It is happy to hear from anyone who uses GPs, hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, care homes or other NHS support services, focusing on their experiences.

As an independent statutory body, Healthwatch Rutland has the power to make sure NHS leaders and other decision-makers listen to public feedback and then improve standards of care.

For more information visit www.healthwatchrutland.co.uk/contact-us or at Healthwatch Rutland, The King Centre, Main Road, Barleythorpe, Oakham Rutland LE15 7WD and 01572 720381.