Patients and carers who have used mental health services are being asked to share their experiences through a project which aims to improve care.

It is being co-ordinated by Donna Pinkney, community connector at MindSpace Stamford, who wants to hear from patients from Stamford, Bourne and surrounding villages who are registered with Lakeside Healthcare and have accessed mental health support.

The group is also keen to work with unpaid family carers who have helped someone accessing this support.

Donna Pinkney is co-ordinating the project to improve Community Mental Health Support. Photo: Maddy Baillie

The project aims to bring together patients and representatives from health and social care services to help them improve what they offer.

“Co-production brings people with experience of using services together with those who deliver them, to work together to design new things and make things better for everyone,” Donna explained.

Mental health support can include GP visits, support from a Social Prescriber or Peer Worker, community activities to improve mental health and wellbeing, and specialist support.

Activities may include sharing personal experience of services, working with peers and staff to design services, and recommending improvements.

Travel expenses will be met, and refreshments provided, where appropriate.

An introductory session will be held on Monday, July 11 at MindSpace’s HQ in Broad Street, Stamford, from 10am to 12pm.

For further details, call Donna on 07513 702602 or email Donna@mindspacestamford.com

MindSpace Stamford is also helping businesses to develop better mental health and wellbeing support for their staff.

The first Wellbeing in Business Conversation meeting was held at Alltech, in Stamford, with executive coach Nuala Forsey, founder and managing consultant of Being the Change, and coach and wellbeing strategist Emma Ellis, from Redwood Ellis, in Ketton.

Burghley House, Alltech, Delicious Ideas Food Group, PSF Accounting, Stamford Rugby Club, CIPS, Lakeside Healthcare, Urban Edge and Buckles Solicitors all took part.

MindSpace wants to help further local businesses develop activities based on the NHS' Five Ways to Wellbeing by improving emotional intelligence and communication skills.

Dr Dan Petrie, who founded the Stamford Mental Health Forum, said: “This is very much about taking a proactive approach to positive mental health and wellbeing.”

The initiative was first launched in local schools in 2019 by Carol Hines, a former Stamford headteacher who is now a mental health trainer and advocate for MindSpace.

Contact MindSpace at info@mindspacestamford.com to get your business involved.