Customer demand for peas has prompted a seed specialist to put out an appeal for new growers.

Spalding-based on-farm specialist AgriLinx and Wherry and Son, a seed and pulse specialist from Bourne, is looking for farmers to grow marrowfat and garden peas.

Wherry and Sons currently supplies around 55 per cent of the UK’s marrowfat peas.

AgriLinx and Wherry and Son are offering contracts for new growers of marrow fat and garden peas

The firm wants more crops to ensure it can continue to meet customer demand.

Marrowfat peas can be used as a break crop to fix nitrogen levels in the soil and so increase the yields of crops planted subsequently in the same fields. The crop also needs no specialist equipment.

Senior contract manager at AgriLinx, Dean Allwood said: “This is a great opportunity to grow for a trusted, family business with a strong history, that wants to build a long-term growing relationship with farmers.”

AgriLinx Senior Contract manager Dean Allwood in a field of peas

For more information about the contract, contact Dean Allwood, dean.allwood@agrilinx.com

Marrowfat peas are used for mushy peas and some snack products.

They are generally sown between February and April and harvested in August.