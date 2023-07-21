Schoolchildren have taken part in a special service to officially open a new peace garden.

The outdoor space was created in memory of nine-year-old Milan Radocz, who died in a car accident alongside his mum Vivien last September.

Pupils at St George’s Primary School in Stamford took part in a sponsored sports event to raise money for the memorial.

Milan’s classmates also helped to put together a programme of music and prayers for the official opening on Wednesday. It was attended by around 30 parents and governors, plus representatives from local businesses which supported the project.

Executive headteacher Fiona Griffiths said: “The children, staff and community have been so dedicated to remembering someone who was so special in the life of the school. It will be an area where children can sit and reflect, and also enjoy the natural world that was so important to Milan.”

The peace garden includes benches and raised flowerbeds, which Milan’s friends helped to plant ahead of the service.

Vivien and Milan Radocz died in a car accident at Wittering on September 3, 2022

Stamford College played a big part in bringing the project to life thanks to lecturer Tom Deignan, whose team of bricklaying and construction students helped with the labour.

Support was also given by Messenger BCR, JVS Roofing, Travis Perkins, Huws Gray Buildbase, Allison Homes, Woodcraft Tree Services and the Countryside Partnership South East Midlands.

Tom said: “In offering their hand in this project, Stamford College students have been able to refine their practical skills in a real-life setting, but they can also take pride in the fact that they’re contributing to a poignant memorial that will benefit local people.

“They should be very proud of themselves.”

The pupils will take charge of maintaining the garden when they return to school in September.