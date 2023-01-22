The community is being asked to pedal hard in the final push to build a pump track.

In the early 2000s, King’s Cliffe was a village without a children’s park, but over the years a group of volunteers has built up a 12-acre site to offer multiple sports pitches and courts, play areas, a pavillion building with a gym and cafe, and a small basketball court.

Keen to continue to grow the facilities, the King’s Cliffe Active group has set out to create a pump track, a circuit of banked turns used by people on bikes, scooters and skateboards.

Simon Fairhall at the site allocated for the new pump track at King's Cliffe Active

Simon Fairhall, chairman of trustees, said: “It all started in November 2021 when we became aware of the need for cycle facilities.

“Parents were commenting how they had to drive their kids and sit in the car for hours. They asked if there was a chance we could create something here.”

After getting quotes from different companies it was calculated that building the facility will cost just over £93,000, but having done fundraising in the past Simon believes anything under £100,000 is ‘achievable’.

The volunteers approached Augean, which runs the nearby landfill site, the Bernard Sunley Foundation, and FCC Communities and were awarded funding totalling to £80,000.

Now they have launched a Crowdfunding page to raise £15,000 which could be matched by British Cycling and Sport England.

Encouraging people to donate, Simon said: “It is a contribution to the village and the area.

“We are doing this because the young people said they would like it and have said they would use it.

“Now we are so close to the target, any and all contributions would absolutely make a difference.”

Any left over funding would go towards extending the basketball court.

Pledgers also get a reward such as a car wash or free gym membership.