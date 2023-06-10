A pedestrian has been critically injured following a crash this morning (Saturday).

Emergency services were called to Essendine Road in Ryhall at 10.10am to reports a man had been hit by a car.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are appeaking for witnesses

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the man, or a silver Volkswagen Golf travelling along the A6121 from Bourne towards Stamford before the crash, to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “If anyone was travelling on this road this morning, and has any dash cam, please contact us.

“We’ve been at the scene carrying out investigations into what happened and any information from the public will help us piece together what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident number 276 of June 10.