A pedestrian has died following a crash on the A1.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at Wansford just before 1.40am this morning (November 19) and involved a lorry.

Officers and paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 20s from West Yorkshire, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and helped police with their enquiries.

The road was closed in both directions but has now been re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 39 of November 19. Anyone without internet access should call 101.